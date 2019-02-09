UFC 234 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC 234 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, February 9, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC 234. Headlining the card are Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN.

Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett is next in a featherweight bout.

Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva is next in a flyweight bout.

Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang in a bantamweight bout opens the ESPN preliminary bouts.

Jalin Turner vs. Callan Potter is next in a lightweight bout.finishes off the Fight Pass preliminary card. A hard right from Turner has Potter hurt bad . Body kick follows. Turner chases Potter to the mat with strikes to knock him all the way out.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Martinez opens with a headkick, both men looking to open the fight with kicks from outside, but Martinez looks faster there. Buren jumping on a headlock as he tries to pass, but lets Martinez scramble up. Martinez keeps on Buren’s hips to get his own double leg as Buren jumps on the guillotine. Martinez passes to side control, with Buren focusing too hard on the choke. In position for a Von Flue choke, but loses it to stay in side control and take the back in the scramble. In round 2, Buren shoots a double and Martinez jumps on the guillotine to give up an easy takedown as Buren cuts quickly to half guard. Martinez hits the sweep and now he’s on top in Buren’s guard. Buren with a butterfly sweep of his own to end up on top himself. Buren getting stuck against the cage. In round 3, Buren straight into mount off that takedown and jumps on an armbar. Deep sub, but Martinez wriggles through it to take Buren’s back and land some hard shots. Martinez working hard to flatten Buren out and hunt for the rear-naked choke. Settles for cutting to mount in the scramble instead, but ends right back on Buren’s back as Buren tries to stand. Martinez now on top in Buren’s guard, looking to posture and drop some hard shots as the round ends. The judges gave the win to Martinez.



Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)



Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma



Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett



Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva



Bantamweight bout: Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)



Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner def. Callan Potter via KO (strikes) at :53 of R1



Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez def. Wuliji Buren via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

