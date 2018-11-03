UFC 230 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. November 3, 2018) Madison Square Garden plays host to UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV).
In the main event of the evening, the UFC’s “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship against Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Lewis, a well-renowned knockout artist, will get his first-ever career shot at UFC gold. Also, a massive middleweight contest will serve as the evening’s co-featured bout.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will face ex-Strikeforce 185-pound titleholder Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The UFC’s cards from Madison Square Garden always prove to be extremely entertaining. Check out the full UFC 230 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):
- Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis
- Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza
- Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
- Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):
- Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
- Catchweight (127.2 pounds): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good
UFC Fight Pass (6:15 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Catchweight (137 pounds): Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson
- Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima