UFC 230 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. November 3, 2018) Madison Square Garden plays host to UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV).

In the main event of the evening, the UFC’s “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship against Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Lewis, a well-renowned knockout artist, will get his first-ever career shot at UFC gold. Also, a massive middleweight contest will serve as the evening’s co-featured bout.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will face ex-Strikeforce 185-pound titleholder Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The UFC’s cards from Madison Square Garden always prove to be extremely entertaining. Check out the full UFC 230 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Catchweight (127.2 pounds): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good

UFC Fight Pass (6:15 P.M. ET):