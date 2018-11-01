UFC 230 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 230 is two days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, two-division champion Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills at Renzo Gracie’s New York City gym. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman feels at home alongside his coach Ray Longo and friend Gian Villante. At open workouts, middleweight Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd. Weidman takes a break from shopping to make some media calls. Middleweight Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as opponent Israel Adesanya draws attention even in the middle of Times Square.

You can watch it here: