UFC 229 Salaries: Conor McGregor & Khabib Bank Millions

The hype for Saturday’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is in full swing. We saw that when Conor McGregor tried to kick Khabib Nurmagomedov at the ceremonial weigh-ins earlier today. Now, we’ve found how much both fighters will earn for the all-out chaos in the official UFC 229 salaries.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) released the official numbers this evening (Fri., October 5, 2018). McGregor and Nurmagomedov will both earn multimillion-dollar paydays to fight each other tomorrow night. The undefeated champion will earn $2,000,000 with no win bonus.

Former champion McGregor is returning from a nearly two-year absence to fight for the title he never lost. He’ll earn more than the champ, raking in a $3,000,000 purse with no win bonus as well.

While that may sound like peanuts based on the record-breaking payday McGregor has been touting, it only tells part of the story. The figures do not include the huge back-end pay-per-view revenue both fighters are expected to accrue. The card is expected to sell 2,000,000 or more buys. Dana White has even suggested the card will sell 3,000,000. That would therefore break the prior UFC record by a wide margin.

The fighter to earn the biggest payday aside from Khabib and McGregor is former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He will earn $145,000 to show with another $145,000 to win.

Check out the full UFC 229 salaries below.

UFC 229 Official Salaries:

Khabib Nurmagomedov ($2,000,000/$0)

Conor McGregor ($3,000,000/$0)

Tony Ferguson ($150,000/$5,000)

Anthony Pettis ($145,000/$145,000)

Ovince Saint Preux ($86,000/$86,000)

Dominick Reyes ($45,000/$45,000)

Derrick Lewis ($135,000/$135,000)

Alexander Volkov ($75,000/$75,000)

Michelle Waterson ($50,000/$50,000)

Felice Herrig ($40,000/$40,000)

Sergio Pettis ($46,000/$46,000)

Jussier Formiga ($43,000/$43,000)

Vicente Luque ($38,000/$38,000)

Jailin Turner ($10,000/$10,000)

Aspen Ladd ($12,000/$12,000)

Tonya Evinger ($30,000/$30,000)

Scott Holtzman ($20,000/$20,000)

Alan Patrick ($25,000/$25,000)

Gray Maynard ($54,000/$54,000)

Nik Lentz ($50,000/$50,000)

Ryan LaFlare ($33,000/$33,000)

Tony Martin ($28,000/$28,000)