UFC 229 fight week is quickly approaching.

Conor McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated Octagon return next weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). “The Notorious” will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. McGregor and Khabib will be headlining UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Last week, McGregor and Khabib came face-to-face for the first time. Unfortunately, the press conference wasn’t open to the public and was only accessible to media. Next week, however, that all changes.

UFC fight week kicks off October 3rd with open workouts for UFC 229. The following night, McGregor and Khabib will participate in a public press conference to promote the fight.

And finally, on October 5th, the night before the big event, ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at the T-Mobile Arena. Check out the full UFC 229 fight week schedule here:

UFC 229 Open Workouts

Date: October 3, 2018

Location: Park Theater

3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Time: 3:30 P.M. PT

Participants:

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson

Anthony Pettis

UFC 229 Press Conference

Date: October 4, 2018

Location: Park Theater

3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Time: 3:00 P.M. PT

Participants:

Khabib Nurmagomeodv

Conor McGregor

Dana White

UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Date: October 5, 2018

Location: T-Mobile Arena

3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89158

Time: 5:00 P.M. PT