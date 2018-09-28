Second UFC 229 Press Conference Will Be Open To Fans

Prepare for the biggest fight week, arguably, in UFC history.

Next weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon. The Irishman will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title. Title aside, McGregor and Nurmagomedov have some deeply personal issues with one another.

Last week, McGregor and Khabib participated in a press conference to promote the fight. Despite the fact that the event was still outrageous, it was not open to the public as per usual. McGregor’s press conference appearances are usually elevated by his rowdy Irish fans egging him on in the crowd.

While we didn’t get to witness that last week, fear not, for the return of the Irish is upon us. The UFC has announced that a second press conference is scheduled for this Thursday (October 4, 2018). McGregor and Khabib will verbally joust once again, but this time, it will be open to the public.

New York City played host to the first presser between McGregor and Khabib. Thursday’s festivities will take place from the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference will kick off at 3:00 PT. McGregor, Khabib, and UFC President Dana White will all be present for the event.

For those of you in the Las Vegas area wishing to attend, admission is free. McGregor and Khabib will settle their differences inside the cage two days later. UFC 229 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th.