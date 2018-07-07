UFC 226 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. July 7, 2018) UFC 226 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

History can be made as UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight throne, in an effort to become the second man in promotion history to hold two titles from different weight classes simultaneously.

The co-main event will play host to a highly anticipated heavyweight collision between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. There are plenty of other great fights on the card, and you can check out the full lineup, start time and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: (C) Stipe Miocic vs. (C-LHW) Daniel Cormier

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

Catchweight (157.5 pounds): Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Light heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (7 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire