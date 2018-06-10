UFC 225 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Robert Whittaker Topped Everyone

UFC 225 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 225 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event, which served as the main event. However, Romero missed weight and it turned into a catchweight bout. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout co-headlined this event.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.
Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout headlined the preliminary card.
The full payouts include:
Robert Whittaker: $40,000 def. Yoel Romero: $10,000
Colby Covington: $30,000 def. Rafael dos Anjos: $30,000
Holly Holm: $5,000 def. Megan Anderson: $3,500
Tai Tuivasa: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000
Mike Jackson: $3,500 def. CM Punk: $3,500
Curtis Blaydes: $5,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $10,000
Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Carla Esparza: $5,000
Mirsad Bektic: $5,000 def. Ricardo Lamas: $15,000
Chris de la Rocha: $3,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $3,500
Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000
Sergio Pettis: $10,000 def. Joseph Benavidez: $20,000
Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Clay Guida: $20,000
Dan Ige: $3,500 def. Mike Santiago: $3,500