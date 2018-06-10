UFC 225 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Robert Whittaker Topped Everyone

UFC 225 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event, which served as the main event. However, Romero missed weight and it turned into a catchweight bout. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout co-headlined this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout headlined the preliminary card.

The full payouts include:

Robert Whittaker: $40,000 def. Yoel Romero: $10,000

Colby Covington: $30,000 def. Rafael dos Anjos: $30,000

Holly Holm: $5,000 def. Megan Anderson: $3,500

Tai Tuivasa: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Mike Jackson: $3,500 def. CM Punk: $3,500

Curtis Blaydes: $5,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $10,000

Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Carla Esparza: $5,000

Mirsad Bektic: $5,000 def. Ricardo Lamas: $15,000

Chris de la Rocha: $3,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $3,500

Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000

Sergio Pettis: $10,000 def. Joseph Benavidez: $20,000

Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Clay Guida: $20,000

Dan Ige: $3,500 def. Mike Santiago: $3,500