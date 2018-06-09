UFC 225 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. June 9, 2018) the UFC returns to Chicago, Illinois for what is the most stacked mixed martial arts (MMA) card thus far in 2018.

The main event of the evening will see UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker take on No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero in a non-title fight after the Cuban missed weight.

In the co-main event, the interim welterweight championship will be on the line when former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Colby Covington. The winner will likely challenge undisputed champion Tyron Woodley to unify their titles down the road.

Also, former WWE Champion CM Punk makes his second-ever Octagon appearance when he takes on MMA journalist Mike Jackson. You can check out the full fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (10 P.M. ET, PPV)

Middleweight: (C) Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero*

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington**

Women’s featherweight: Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

Welterweight: CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET, FS1)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza

Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:15 P.M. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Light heavyweight: Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira

Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

*non-title fight (Romero missed weight)

**for interim welterweight championship