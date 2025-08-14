Undefeated UFC prospect Lerone Murphy recently explained why boxing icon “Iron” Mike Tyson is his biggest inspiration in combat sports.

During a recent interview, Murphy covered a wide range of topics – from the music he listens to during preparation (90s hip-hop), to why he prefers being the underdog, and even his personal MMA Mount Rushmore.

When asked about his biggest combat sports inspiration, Murphy named none other than Mike Tyson. He explained that he sees parallels between his own upbringing and Tyson’s.

“I’ve read his books and watched all his podcasts,” Murphy said. He went on to elaborate:

“That’s somebody that inspired me the most in terms of combat sports. His mindset — he had a good culture around him, and I just think he had a crazy mindset, man.”

Lerone Murphy is one of the few undefeated prospects currently in the UFC. His willingness to fight anyone, anytime, regardless of rank, is rare in today’s MMA landscape. It’s no surprise that Mike Tyson has inspired Murphy. Mike Tyson went from being the most feared man in the world to someone truly admirable.

“he just had a crazy mindset” : Lerone Murphy on Tyson

Mike Tyson once spoke to Joe Rogan on his podcast about his legendary trainer, Cus D’Amato, attempting to use hypnosis on a then-12-year-old Mike Tyson. Undoubtedly an absolute killer in the ring, his mindset was, for lack of a better term, “Iron.”

One of Tyson’s most iconic quotes about discipline is:

“Discipline is doing what you hate to do, but nonetheless doing it like you love it.”

Just as impressive as his mentality during his fighting years, Mike Tyson had to adopt a new mindset when transitioning into life outside the ring. He had to check his own ego. In a 2012 Twitter post, he said:

“Hard times fall upon everybody. Whatever it is, we’re going to get out of it.”

He went on to perform one-man shows about the hardships of his youth and started a podcast where even celebrities like Eminem have appeared visibly starstruck.

Mike Tyson is an all-around inspiration. Lerone Murphy is just one of countless people whose lives have been positively affected by “Iron” Mike Tyson.