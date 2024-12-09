Tyson Fury sets the record straight on viral rumors before facing Usyk again

Just weeks out from his title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, former undisputed WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury has denied rumors he had a dismal training camp before his May unification clash — laying all the props at the feet of the Ukrainian fan-favorite.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, saw his incredible 35-fight unbeaten professional run come to an end earlier this year, suffering a one-sided split decision loss to Usyk, as the Ukrainian puncher managed to become the undisputed divisional champion.

Tyson Fury denies rumors of a disrupted training camp ahead of first fight with Oleksandr Usyk

And slated to do battle once more in Saudi Arabia later this month, Morecambe native, Fury addressed rumors of a potentially derailed training camp ahead of their first matchup — claiming Usyk deserves all the props for his magnificent performance in the desert.

“I don’t make any excuses,” Tyson Fury told DAZN during a recent interview. “It was a fantastic training camp. Never once have I ever said I had any problems in camp. Because I didn’t. I’ve heard a lot of [*censored] talking sh** I had a lot of problems in camp. But I didn’t have no problems. I had a fantastic training camp. He beat me fair and square.”

“There’s no more talking to be saying, ‘Oh, well, I did this wrong. I did that wrong.’ I did nothing wrong,” Tyson Fury explained. “I did everything good. So did he. He got the decision; a split decision, cat’s whisker in it. If I would’ve got the decision, great. He got the decision, fantastic. There’s not much to say, isn’t it? You know, am I going to go and change everything in me camp because I lost a split decision? Hell no.”