Exclusive | Rico Verhoeven Builds the Ultimate Fighter: With Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, and more

GLORY Collision 7 is fast approaching, and Rico Verhoeven, the reigning GLORY Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion, has taken a moment to blend inspiration with imagination. In a candid discussion, Verhoeven built his perfect fighter combining the best attributes from combat sports icons like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, and Peter Aerts.

Rico Verhoeven Builds the Perfect Fighter

Peter Aerts and Glaube Feitosa

For kicking technique, Verhoeven chose the left leg of Glaube Feitosa, known for his question mark kick. Complementing this, he selected the right leg of kickboxing legend Peter Aerts, who has devastating power.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

When it came to punching, Verhoeven picked the right hand of Anthony Joshua, famous for its knockout power. Adding to this arsenal, he opted for Tyson Fury’s jab, celebrated for its accuracy and length.

Rico Verhoeven

Unsurprisingly, Verhoeven nominated himself for cardio, highlighting the stamina that has kept him at the top of the kickboxing world for years. Earlier this year he defeated three heavyweight opponents in one night to capture Grand Prix gold.

Francis Ngannou

For raw, overall strength, Verhoeven pointed to Francis Ngannou, whose reputation as one of the hardest hitters in MMA history is well-deserved. Rounding out the fighter, Verhoeven emphasized Ngannou’s dominance in the clinch and grappling exchanges.

GLORY Collision 7 promises to be a show as he looks to defeat Levi Rigters who nearly knocked him out earlier this year. The heavyweight kickboxing match is booked for December 7.