John Cena said he’d ruin wrestling – and he’s doing exactly that after WWE title win

John Cena told everyone who would listen that he’s going to ruin wrestling – and while some have put it down to ‘cheap storytelling’, we’re actually pretty interested in seeing how this whole thing is going to play out.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE championship. From there, the masses have been waiting to see what would come next after a main event that many considered to be disappointing. Well, Cena went on Raw and told everyone that he was going to ruin wrestling between now and the end of his tenure in the company – before being nailed with an RKO by Randy Orton.

In our view, this is a good start to John Cena’s run as a heel champion. He needs to be portrayed as the kind of guy that is willing to do the bare minimum in order to entertain the fans and while that may not make for great viewing, it’ll eventually translate into some of the best matches of his career later in the year. Why? Because his opponents will drag that side out of him when things get tricky.

John Cena is doing well – so far

John Cena has already stripped back so much of what made him great in the first place and with just a few dozen appearances left on his contract, we think he’ll probably go even further. While the world heavyweight championship scene is likely to be popping off on Raw, Cena will be trying to stink the place out on SmackDown – garnering some big reactions in the process.

We understand if you don’t enjoy this part of the heel run that John is on, and we understand if you’d prefer a different method of storytelling. Alas, we think this is working, and we expect that trend to continue.