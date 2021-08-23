Tyson Fury is ramping up his preparations for the hugely-anticipated end of trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder. The British boxer is keeping in the discipline with a social media shutdown. The fighter, also known as The Gypsy King, has been updating fans via his social media accounts after complications occurred surrounding the birth of his daughter Athena.

Fury’s baby was taken to ICU just after birth. The family were told she’d died for three whole minutes before she was resuscitated. While concerns were raised over whether that might delay the fight, Fury assured fans the fight would go ahead as planned.

A Brief Goodbye to Fans

In his most recent statement, Fury offered a brief goodbye, with seven weeks left before he takes on Wilder for the third time in Las Vegas. Until then, he won’t be communicating on social media. This is typical of the Manchester fighter during preparations for his bigger fights. He did the same thing when preparing for the fight on its original date of July 24th.

It’s expected that Fury will take on Anthony Joshua after the third Wilder fight, after a clash this year was cancelled. That was due to an American court ruling said that Wilder could exercise his rematch clause in an agreement from the second fight, which Fury won. The July fight had to be postponed due to Fury testing positive for COVID-19.

Shortened Training Camp

Fury’s training camp will be a shortened one comprising six tough weeks, as he missed some time as a result of the family emergency. However, Fury believes he has enough time to put in the work needed to beat Wilder for the second consecutive bout to put an end to the rivalry for good.

Postponing the fight to October 9th will work in Fury’s favour, due to rumours that he was having a hard time sparring with Efe Ajagba and Jared Anderson, two undefeated heavyweights with stunning offensive skills.

Needing to Bulk Up

The extra time Fury has to prepare for the fight will allow him to build his strength and bulk up through weight training. That will allow him to reach the level he was at 18 months ago when he knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

Back then, Fury weighed in at 273 lbs, some 42 lbs heavier than Wilder, which he hopes he can use to his advantage to overwhelm the ‘Bronze Bomber’. Fury will be hoping he can build back up to being around 270 lbs so he can run over his opponent.

Non-Stop Work forWilder

Wilder may have a conditioning advantage over Fury, thanks to the non-stop hard work he’s been putting in over the past few months. He hasn’t experienced the same kinds of problems that have hindered Fury with COVID-19 and his family emergency.

Coach Malik Scott has been putting Wilder through mitt workouts, and the fighter seems to be focusing on movements to the head and body as he prepares to take on Fury and gain his revenge. Fury may have expressed a desire to fight MMA-style, but for now, he will be focusing on going undefeated against Wilder. This third bout will likely be one to remember for boxing fans.