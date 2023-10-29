Official – Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk bout scrapped for December date amid gruelling fight with Francis Ngannou

Amid speculation regarding his chances of competing in a planned return as soon six weeks time, incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will no longer be facing fellow world champion, Oleksandr Usyk on December 23. as planned – according to his promoter, Frank Warren, off the back of his split decision win over UFC alum, Francis Ngannou last night.

Fury, the undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, headlined a professional boxing event overnight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night in the Middle East, landing a close, split decision win over former undisputed UFC heavyweight gold holder, Ngannou, in a controversial win.

Struggling with the timing and overall power of the Cameroonian puncher – who was making his professional boxing debut at the event, managed to drop Fury with a thunderous left hook counter in close, sending the Morecambe native to the canvas.

This was Oleksandr Usyk's reaction when Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury! 😳#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/ymUzxYAMZC — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 29, 2023

And emerging with a hugely contentious split judging win over the Batié native, Fury was joined in the squared circle by Ukraine favorite and heavyweight champion, Usyk, all while his promoter, Warren remained non-committal if his client would be fighting as previously planned on December 23. next.

Tyson Fury ruled from December 23. fight with Oleksandr Usyk

However, amid uncertainty, Warren has now confirmed that Fury and Usyk will not be fighting on December 23. as previously slated – with a title unification bout now targeted for the opening quarter of next year instead.

“It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd.” Frank Warren told Boxing News Online. “It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd. … Fury said in the ring he would fight on the 23rd – and he would do it – but he needs protecting from himself and that’s my job.”

“I can’t say Tyson took the fight [with Francis Ngannou] lightly, but it was unfortunate that the news came out that the Usyk fight had been made,” Warren continued. “But we had to do that because once you sign a contract it leaks like a sieve. That wasn’t Tyson Fury in there, it was a bad day at the office. But it was a win, he won the fight through his grit and determination. Ngannou was very dangerous and strong and would give anyone a hard and tough fight.”

