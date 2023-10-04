Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, discusses the upcoming Francis Ngannou Vs. Tyson Fury fight.

Fury and Ngannou are set to square-off on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what will be a ten round boxing exhibition. Ngannou is undoubtedly a hard hitter, and many are happy that he is line for a significant amount of money, but a fairy tale ending is highly unlikely.

Fury is a generational talent, he’s big, tough, hard hitting and moves like a man half his size – Ngannou posses several levels bellow and stands little chance. Fury will likely play with him and with rumours of him recently signing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk accentuates his feeling of fearlessness of Ngannou’s skills.

Michael Bisping talks Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Talking via his YouTube channel, UFC commentator Bisping spoke on the upcoming matchup. ‘The Count’ concluded that Fury is ‘mocking’ his opponent and does not feel that ‘The Gypsy King’ is not taking his next test seriously.

“He is mocking him,” Bisping began. “He does not take him seriously, he does not respect the threat of Francis Ngannou one little bit. Why do I say that? It’s pretty simple. He’s already booked his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who is the next-best heavyweight on planet Earth. (H/T MMAFighting)

“He’s taking the piss. He doesn’t give him any credit whatsoever. Well, listen. Ngannou’s not a boxer. He’s a mixed martial artist,” Bisping continued. “We know that. He’s not as tall, he’s not as fast, he’s not as skilled. But the man can bang and he can knock people out and I’m telling you, is Tyson Fury making a massive mistake here? Because in the fight game, they always say, ‘Never look past your opponent. Never underestimate your opponent. Always expect the best version of them.’”

