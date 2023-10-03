Slated to make his professional boxing debut later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has saw his skills and abilities compated to that of a “zero fight novice” ahead of his boxing match with WBC titleholder, Tyson Fury.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, will make his first venture into professional boxing later this month in the Middle East – taking on Morecambe native, Fury over the course of 10 rounds in a professional boxing.

Sidelined from active competition since January of last year, Cameroonian striker, Francis Ngannou most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 to successfully unify the championships.

Francis Ngannou likely has no chance according to Carl Froch

And whilst receiving backing from the likes of former two-time heavyweight champion and past-foe, Stipe Miocic to go out and shock the world with a win over Fury, Ngannou’s ability has been cast into severe doubt by another former world championship winner, Carl Froch.

“(Tyson) Fury’s not going to be worried about getting hit by that monstrous punch because I’ve seen (Francis) Ngannou on the pads and he looks terrible,” Carl Froch said during an interview with Best Gambling Sites. “He looks like what I’d expect a zero fight novice to look like. Slow, awkward, stiff. How is he going to get near Fury? He’s going to get his head absolutely peppered off.”

As for Fury, the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion has already put pen to paper on an official contract to make a return to the ring potentially just eight weeks after his fight with Ngannou, booking an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with fellow decorated gold holder, Oleksandr Usyk in the Middle East to boot.

Can Francis Ngannou beat Tyson Fury in his boxing debut?