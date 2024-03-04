Tyson Fury claims Francis Ngannou should ‘Get on his knees’, thank him for boxing fight: ‘He needs to thank me’

Tyson Fury was very adamant about his lack of emotional investment in the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight. However, one thing ‘The Gypsy King’ did say was that Francis Ngannou should be thanking him on his knees for “what he did for him.

Joshua and Ngannou are set to throw down this Friday, March 8th, at the Knockout Chaos event in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou will obviously be looking to secure his first victory over a big-name boxer and continue to build on the momentum gained from an impressive showing in his split-decision loss to Fury.

Tyson Fury was asked about the fight, and seemed slightly bitter about how this fight is being taken significantly more serious by the media and fans in general.

Tyson Fury Speaks on Upcoming Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua Fight, tells Ngannou he needs to “Thank him”

“It’s a good fight [between Joshua and Ngannou],” Fury told The Stomping Ground (H/T MMA Fighting). “When I was fighting Ngannou, it was a mismatch, and it was a bulls*** fight, but it is what it is, isn’t it? Styles make fights, and that’s what it is.

“I’m not sure what people expected of the man before [our fight]. I know it was supposed to be like a 1,000 to 1 shot, and he was useless, and he couldn’t fight and all of that, but he proved everyone wrong, so fantastic for him. I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire, and now I’m making him even more money. So he needs to thank me. He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn’t he, for what I’ve done for him.”

‘The Gypsy King’ has his own fight in Saudi Arabia to prepare for. Later this year, he will be taking on Oleksandr Usyk in a title unification bout to officially prove who will reign supreme over heavyweight boxing.

When asked about his prediction for the Ngannou vs Joshua fight, Fury wouldn’t let himself be forced into picking a side.

“I don’t know, and I don’t care, to be honest,” Tyson Fury began. “Listen, whatever happens, happens. The best man will win on the night. They’re heavyweight giants, aren’t they? So anyone can win. Brilliant fights, actually, on Friday. I’m looking forward to the bill, the whole bill.”

Who do you think will be victorious between Joshua and Ngannou?