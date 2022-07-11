Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he would be willing to come out of ‘retirement’ to face fellow brit Anthony Joshua on two conditions.

Since his comeback in 2018, Tyson Fury has captured the attention of the entire combats sports world. Fury’s star burning brighter than ever paired with the marketability and popularity of Anthony Joshua would undoubtedly be not only the biggest fight in British boxing history but one of the biggest fights of all time.

Seemingly just one more important win for both men would clear the way for the bout to take place with Joshua having to defeat Oleksandr Usyk and Fury having to get past Dillian Whyte.

The plans would quickly unravel as Joshua would be soundly beaten by Usyk, forcing a rematch and as for ‘The Gypsy King’, in the build-up to the Whyte Fight and after Joshua had lost, he was adamant he would retire after fighting Whyte.

These claims that he is now retired are of course questioned by many but Fury has stuck to his guns. Although, at a recent tour event, Fury hope that Joshua would defeat Usyk to set up a rematch but with some stipulations.

“Mr Business Man”, Fury began. “He’s not a fighting man. I swear to god I hope he wins the fight against Usyk, so I can come out of retirement, and fight him for free.

“However, the terms are this. I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter, and I want it free to air television in this country [UK]. You heard it here first, and this is gonna be in every newspaper tomorrow, and you heard it here first. I’ll fight him for free in England, not abroad in a foreign country for more money, here for free for the people.”

Tyson Fury Contradiction

So, is this true? Will Fury fight Joshua for free? Absolutely not. Just a few weeks ago, Fury said he would only face Joshua for ‘500 million’ and that ‘everyone has a price.’

Unfortunately for Fury, despite his immense in-ring talent, he has made it a consistent habit to contradict himself and at times just lie. Fury will call Joshua the ‘business man’ and claim ‘money means nothing’ to him while standing on a stage lined with cans of his new energy drink brand, at a tour show where the minimum price for a standard ticket is £30.50 and VIP tickets go all the way up to £339.50.

As for his retirement, Fury is obviously not retired, he even called out Francis Ngannou after the win over Whyte for an exhibition bout. You would also assume someone that is 100% retired would vacate their title, especially the WBC title which insists on mandated drug tests as part of the WBC clean boxing program. Not Fury though, nearing three months on from his last fight and ‘retirement’ he still holds the WBC belt.

