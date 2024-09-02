Tyson Fury Defends Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Clash: ‘S**t ton of money’

While most have been critical of Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing bout with Mike Tyson, former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury thinks it’ll be fantastic for the sport.

On Friday, November 15, Paul will make his 12th walk to the squared circle for a scrap with the 58-year-old icon inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

From the moment the fight was announced, pundits and fans have been heavily critical of the pairing, much of it due to the massive 31-year age gap between ‘Iron’ and ‘The Problem Child.’ However, Fury sees things differently. Speaking with The Stomping Ground, ‘The Gypsy King’ thinks boxing will benefit from having two generational superstars with millions of followers going toe-to-toe.

Not to mention, the massive amount of money both will likely walk away with once it’s all said and done.

“I think it’s fantastic for boxing,” Fury said. You’ve got a legend in Mike Tyson, you’ve got a YouTube boxer who’s come into the game and blew it up with millions of followers and millions of views. Good, bad or indifferent, some people love him, some people hate him. “I think it’s a really good spectacle for boxing, it brings a lot of people to the game. Who am I to say Mike Tyson shouldn’t be boxing or Jake Paul shouldn’t be boxing? Good luck to them, they’re both gonna make what I call a sh*t ton of money out of it” (h/t SecondsOut.com).

‘The Gypsy King’ isn’t ready to count out mike tyson just yet

As for how he sees things playing out, Fury thinks it’s crazy to count out the power and experience of the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ even if Mike Tyson hasn’t competed in a professional boxing match in nearly two decades.

“Okay the guy’s 57-years-old, but he’s former undisputed world heavyweight king and one guy who plays computers for a living who’s come into boxing about a year ago – so pretty even match … You’ve got to admire them both and I wish them both the best of luck. I seen Mike’s training hard on his videos, and Jake Paul’s always in shape. People say it’s sh*t but I bet they still watch it.”

Currently, Tyson is sitting as a +180 underdog while Paul is a greater than 2-to-1 favorite at -240.