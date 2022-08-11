Watch: Tyson Fury flies to Iceland to confront ‘Thor’ Bjornsson, Ends up in a pub

Tyson Fury flew to Iceland to try and provoke a confrontation with Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson.

Former boxing champion Fury decided to visit the country on a whim along with his father John Fury. Unbeknownst to them, ‘Thor’ was not in the country. They were not discouraged as they looked around for the Icelandic giant but to no avail.

Tyson Fury ends up in a pub after flying to Iceland to confront ‘Thor’ Bjornsson

In a series of stories posted on his Instagram, Fury shared his impromptu trip with his followers.

Tyson Fury and John Fury have flown to Iceland on a whim to try and provoke a face-to-face confrontation with Hafthor Bjornsson today, only to find he's not there so they've gone to the pub instead…



Fury can be seen hunting for Bjornsson in the video. Joined by his father John, the duo issued a challenge to the strongman upon their arrival. When they couldn’t get a hold of him, they decided to visit Thor’s gym. He followed up with a cheeky clip claiming to be the Vikings now before giving up their search in favor of an ice-cold brew.

‘Thor’ responded to the Fury family in a later video stating that he was in Rome for a movie shoot at the time. He is willing to put together an event competing against Fury and insisted he does it the proper way by having his team send a contract.

Fury had teased a return to boxing

It looks like Fury is enjoying life going around the continent. He announced his decision to hang up the gloves after his latest win over Dillian Whyte in April. The abrupt retirement came as a surprise leading many to wonder if he would actually stay away from the ring.

Initially, Fury expressed his plans to continue as an athlete in some format. He was looking to compete in exhibition bouts against fellow sportsmen and celebrities. He even teased a return to boxing after the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Fury had previously called out Joshua for an outing in England that would be free for the fans.