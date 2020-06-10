Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Agree Terms On Two-Fight Deal

Spread the word!













Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed terms ahead of an all-British undisputed fight in 2021.

Fury currently holds the WBC title after dethroning long-time champion Deontay Wilder earlier this year. ‘The Gypsy King’ must beat the American in a trilogy fight before the Joshua bout can be made official. Joshua holds three heavyweight belts after beating Andy Ruiz last time out. The Mexican originally upset ‘AJ’ to win the belts but lost in a rematch against the Olympic gold medallist. Joshua is expected to face his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev later this year.

In an interview with Sky Sports Eddie Hearn revealed financial terms have been agreed for the two Englishmen to fight in 2021, he said.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence. The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties. There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation. Two guys, very different, who fight differently, have experienced different things and have come back from adversity.”

Fury has since took to social media to react to the news and speak about dealing with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ before taking part in the biggest fight in boxing history – check it out below.

It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR, I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS



MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN.🙏🏻👍🏻 god bless pic.twitter.com/18FfVKfCax — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 10, 2020

Who do you think wins when Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally fight?