Tyson Fury’s Father Says His Son Would Retire Anthony Joshua

John Fury, father of Tyson Fury has warned British heavyweight Anthony Joshua against fighting his son. ‘The Gypsy King’ picked up the WBC title on Saturday night, bringing a potential undisputed bout with three-belt holder ‘AJ’ one step closer.

Speaking to IFL TV, Fury senior questioned Joshua’s heart and repeated Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in saying world champion is not really a fighting man.

“Listen AJ this is to you. I’m saying nothing wrong about you as a person, you’re a lovely young man. You’ve done a lot for your country; you’ve got the belts. But I’m only talking in boxing terms and in fight terms and I don’t think you’re a true fighting man. Bob Arum said the same thing, I was thinking it long before Bob Arum said it.

He then went on to send a warning to Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn about avoiding his son at all costs. Otherwise they risk bringing an end Joshua’s lucrative boxing career.

“You’re a nice guy, you look well, you’ve got a big future but when it comes down to the beating, fighting lion heart I don’t think you’ve got it. So, don’t mess with Tyson Fury. Keep your belts, go and fight other people but don’t mess with Tyson unless its worth your while, because let me tell you it’ll be the last time you ever box if you mess with him. He will wreck you! 19 stone, 6’9ft wrecking machine who will not stop coming forward. But he’ll come forward at you educated and he’ll punish you and he’ll school you and he’ll break your heart. He’ll make your life a misery and your life will never be the same again. So, think on. Eddie Hearn that’s to you as well.”

Who do you think would win if Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet?