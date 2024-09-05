Joe Rogan: Francis Ngannou would destroy Tyson Fury in a real fight

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed if former promotional heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou were to take on former WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury in a ‘real’ fight — the former would “destroy” the punching star.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight UFC champion, made his long-anticipated professional boxing debut against the previously mentioned Morecambe native, Fury last summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — forcing him the distance in his first-ever venture to the ring.

And even scoring a jaw-dropping knockdown early in the bout, Batie native, Ngannou would find himself on the wrong side of a huge controversial split decision loss upon the judge’s scorecards, despite receiving plaudit after plaudit from fellow fighters and those within both the mixed martial arts and boxing communities.

Joe Rogan confident Francis Ngannou stops Tyson Fury in real fight

Confirms plans earlier this month to eventually fight Fury again in a potential rematch of their clash in the desert, Ngannou — who is preparing for his October debut in the PFL (Professional Fighters League), would likely find himself the victor if he faced the Brit in a ‘real’ fight according to Rogan.

“That’s so disrespectful to someone who has risen to the top of the greatest organization ever for combat sports,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. I love boxing, but we all know if Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury had a fight fight — that sh*t will not last one round. Like an MMA fight — boxing is a sport, MMA is the sport of fighting.”

Set to feature in the SmartCage next month in the desert, former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou will take on Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferreira in his first outing for the PFL.