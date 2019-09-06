Tyron Woodley Working On Opponent: ‘I’ll Be Back This Year’

Spread the word!













Fans can expect to see former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley sooner rather than later.

Woodley lost his welterweight title after getting outpointed by Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 earlier this year. He was then expected to return in a rematch against Robbie Lawler in the summer but had to pull out because of an injury to his hand.

It’s been a couple of months since but Woodley is now all good and is even being offered opponents by the UFC. However, he is still intent on getting his rematch with Usman:

“I’m good now,” Woodley told TMZ. “They should be offering me some fights pretty soon. They offered me a couple of fights the last couple of days so you should see me in there pretty soon.

“They kind of shuffling the deck a little bit in the division. Some of these fights actually sound interesting. Obviously, the rematch [with Usman], I want my belt back so that’s the most interesting. That’s the fight I want the most so if that’s not on the table at the moment, I have to look for the next best fight.”

Woodley could even be back before the end of the year as when asked about a potential fight in 2020, he stated it wouldn’t be that long until he’s back in the Octagon:

“I’ll be back this year,” he concluded.

Who do you want to see Woodley face?