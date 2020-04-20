Tyron Woodley Wants To Test His Power On ‘Scared’ Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley has revealed his plan to reclaim the 170lb crown before stepping up to middleweight and testing Israel Adesanya.

The former welterweight champion Woodley enjoyed a three-year title reign between 2016-19 beating the likes of Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia. ‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t fought since losing his strap against Kamaru Usman last year. He was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC London but that fight fell through and he is now hoping to compete in May.

Speaking on Instagram live Woodley said he plans to wipe out the welterweight division within his next few fights before stepping up and testing Adesanya who he says is “scared” of fighters with power.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not going to act like I’m going to be here until I’m 45, but I’m not going anywhere for a while. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up. And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too.

“I’ve got to clean up the (welterweight) division. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy is about,” he said.

“I’m going straight for the belt (if I move up), whoever its at. I ain’t going up to play games. I’m already a five time world champion.”

“I don’t think he (Israel Adesanya) is as dope as everybody is saying. I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon,” he said. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Do you think Tyron Woodley has the power to trouble Israel Adesanya at middleweight?