Tyron Woodley Turns Down Late Notice Gilbert Burns Fight

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has refused to fight Gilbert Burns, who is coming off the biggest win of his career at UFC Brasilia.

‘T-Wood’ was supposed to be fighting Leon Edwards at UFC London on Saturday night. The card was, unfortunately, relocated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Edwards and all the other European based fighters have withdrawn from their matchups.

After hearing the news about the Brit falling off the card, Burns high off stopping Demian Maia in one round at UFC Brasilia offered to fill in, he said.

“Come on @danawhite I said yesterday I’m saying again I fight Woodley Saturday! Put me in WOODLEY X BURNS! 😤😤 @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc @UFCBrasil #AAA”

Just one day later, and it appears the potential fight is off. According to Burns, the former 170lb champion refused to fight him. Posting to Twitter, the Brazilian said.

“Man Shame on this former champ he said He is on killer mode! No you’re not you don’t want no smoke! I will see u soon @TWooodley thanks @danawhite @seanshelby and my manager @AliAbdelaziz00 to try to make this fight! I’m always available to fight but this guys talk to much.”

Man 🤦🏾‍♂️ Shame on this former champ he said He is on killer mode! No you’re not you don’t want no smoke! I will see u soon @TWooodley thanks @danawhite @seanshelby and my manager @AliAbdelaziz00 to try to make this fight! I’m always available to fight but this guys talk to much 🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 16, 2020

Since the tweet, Cole Shelton has reported Woodley did indeed turn down the fight with Burns. According to Shelton, the former welterweight king is actively pursuing a fight with Rafael Dos Anjos instead.

“Sources tell me Tyron Woodley did turn down Gilbert Burns as they are pushing for the RDA fight this weekend at a location TBD.” – Cole Shelton.

Sources tell me Tyron Woodley did turn down Gilbert Burns as they are pushing for the RDA fight this weekend at a location TBD. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) March 16, 2020

While RDA appears to be the front runner right now, Woodley’s first choice is Colby Covington, and this is something he made clear to his fans when talking about potential replacement fighters on Instagram live.

“Colby Covington is my number one choice. My No. 1 choice. If I can fight him, Lord, there is a heaven above.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Is Tyron Woodley right to turn down a fight with Gilbert Burns?