Gilbert Burns Offers To Fight Tyron Woodley On Short Notice

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns continues to show that he truly is ready to fight any time, any place.

Burns defeated Demian Maia via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia last night. It hasn’t been 24 hours since and the Brazilian is already offering to step in and fight against Tyron Woodley next weekend.

Woodley was originally scheduled to take on Leon Edwards in the UFC London headliner. However, the fight had to be relocated to the United States due to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

That unfortunately meant Edwards would not be able to make it as their fight was eventually scrapped. Burns, however, is willing to save the event.

“Come on @danawhite I said yesterday I’m saying again I fight Woodley Saturday! Put me in WOODLEY X BURNS! 😤😤 @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc @UFCBrasil #AAA”

As things stand, Woodley’s involvement in the card is still to be decided. If the event goes on, the UFC also have to determine a new city.

“Woodley’s involvement on the card in the yet-to-be determined city is still TBD,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted. “They have begun talking about replacement options but still haven’t finalized where this card is happening yet and he hasn’t agreed to a new foe. They are still hell-bent on going through with it.”

Woodley’s involvement on the card in the yet-to-be determined city is still TBD. They have begun talking about replacement options but still haven’t finalized where this card is happening yet and he hasn’t agreed to a new foe. They are still hell-bent on going through with it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

If Woodley is open to facing Burns, we might just have an event taking place next week.

What do you make of Burns offering to step in?