Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is putting in the necessary work ahead of his boxing debut against YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul in August, including keeping his word to train with boxing hall of farmer Floyd Mayweather down in Miami.

The 39-year-old Woodley will make his first appearance in the boxing ring after a long-tenured career in MMA. The Woodley vs. Paul fight was announced just days before Mayweather’s boxing exhibition with Logan Paul. During pre-fight media availability, Woodley expressed his interest to train with Mayweather to prepare for his fight and pointed out that the two have had a close relationship for years.

Woodley posted a series of pictures on his social media to announce the training partnership and seemed ecstatic about the opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s best.

“Bank robbery in progress,” Woodley tweeted. “Y’all fucked up! It’s stuck now!!”

Woodley is not only making his boxing debut but will also look to snap a recent losing streak after losing four straight fights on his way out of the UFC. Shortly following his most recent loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260, the UFC released Woodley and the former champion turned his focus towards boxing.

Before his fall from grace, Woodley was widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history after earning the title over Robbie Lawler and then defending the title four times. While he is mostly known for his wrestling and ferocious striking, Woodley has also showcased some impressive boxing fundamentals and is sure to make the transition to another sport far easier than his former teammate, Ben Askren.

There’s no question that Woodley will be by far the toughest opponent that Paul has faced to this point after Paul knocked out Askren in the first round earlier this year. While it’s unclear how the upcoming boxing match will go, it appears that Woodley is doing everything he can to prepare as he makes his move to the boxing world.

Are you excited for the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul fight later this summer?