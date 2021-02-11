Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has revealed he will be in Ben Askren’s corner when the former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder makes his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul on April 17.

Woodley and Askren have a well-documented friendship. So, of course, ‘The Chosen One’ is predicting ‘Funky’ will get it done against the YouTube star in a couple of months’ time.

“Ben has very dumpy power, that’s the best way I can explain it,” Woodley told The Schmo. “When he punches, it’s not like the super-fast [Floyd] Mayweather type stuff, but when he hits you it’s like damn that kinda f*ckin’ hurt a little bit. So in my mind, I think that he clings to guys well, we haven’t really seen him take a lot of punches. Robbie [Lawler] hit him a couple times. Obviously, he got flying kneed, but we haven’t seen him sit there and just take f*cking shots from people throwing hands at him.

“So I think he’s going to be able to get close to Jake, kinda talk a little shit to him because Ben’s been doing that since college, and then really just wear him down and wear him out,” Woodley added. “Then I think those later rounds, Ben’s been on this stage, the Bellator stage, the ONE FC stage, the UFC stage, the Olympic stage, the NCAA stage, the crowd and the lights, and everything that goes with the pazazz of putting on a show — he’s not going to be moved by. Jake, this is new to him. YouTube is one thing but when you’re in front of people and people are watching you… He showed up against those guys he fought but I think Ben’s a world-class athlete whether he looks like he can jump 40-feet off the ground or not, he’s world-class in three different sports.”

Woodley has his own big fight coming up. The welterweight great is set to take on Vicente Luque at UFC 260 on March 27. He is looking to bounce back from losing three straight fights in the UFC.

Despite being a busy man himself, Woodley insists he will help Askren in any way he can and also confirmed he will be part of Askren’s corner team come fight night.

“I’m gonna help him out, I’m gonna corner him,” Woodley said. “I’ll try to see how I can merge it in with my training camp but Ben just told me come after my fight, that’s only a week. If you can come earlier, come earlier. That’s how Ben is. Yeah, I’ll be there.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

