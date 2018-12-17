Tyron Woodley Fires Back At Nick Diaz

Tyron Woodley fires back at the latest comments made by Nick Diaz in a recent interview with ESPN. The UFC welterweight champion is just waiting to get his next fight booked as he recovers from a recent surgery. He was rumored to make his next title defense against Colby Covington at the UFC 233 pay-per-view event. That fight was not made in time and the event was scrapped.

Regarding to Diaz, he got fans talking when he did a recent interview with ESPN where he talked about his future and rumored fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235. During the interview, he gave a message to Woodley where he stated that he’d walk through the champ.



“I’ll walk through Woodley,” Diaz stated to ESPN. “He knows it. I didn’t need to say [in response to him]. That man has a life. I fight for one, like I always have.”



Woodley didn’t take these comments well as he responded when he wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“I’ll f*ck Nick up and the world knows it. He punch drunk and washed up.”



https://twitter.com/TWooodley/status/1074514191145299968

The chances of the UFC booking Woodley vs. Diaz next is not likely but anything is possible in the entertainment era of the promotion. Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. This fight was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

