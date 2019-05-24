Tyron Woodley Explains What He Learned From Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley explains what he has learned from UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Woodley’s reign as champion in the 170-pound division came to an end when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV). The show went down on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A rematch between Woodley and Robbie Lawler was supposed to headline the upcoming UFC Minneapolis event. However, Woodley had to pull out of the fight due to a hand injury.

While doing a recent interview, Woodley elaborated on what he learned from Jones in both the personal and professional life of a pro-MMA fighter.

That lesson was the fact that, just like Jones, he is the best version of himself when he’s surrounded by chaos. This mindset is something that he thinks can get him back on track:

“I am best when I’m in chaos,” Woodley said in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show (H/T to MMANews). “And I had to come to grips with that. I heard Jon Jones say he didn’t train in between camps. I’m like, damn, I thought I was the only one. It was kind of my hidden secret.

“And if you notice, Jon…not to compare myself to Jon because, in my opinion, he may be the best MMA athlete we’ve ever seen…but Jon has had so much chaos in his life outside the Octagon, but he’s managed to hone in inside the Octagon. And I’ve found that, don’t run from it. Don’t hide from it. God built you a certain way.”