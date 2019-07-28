Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, Dillon Danis After Jorge Masvidal Photo Digs

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley hit back at Colby Covington and Dillon Danis after they commented on his recent photos with Jorge Masvidal.
Woodley was recently pictured with Masvidal and it became a big deal in the mixed martial arts world. While the two have trained together at American Top Team, Woodley notably grew up with Ben Askren and is one of his close friends. Askren, of course, is coming off a brutal knockout defeat to Masvidal at UFC 239 earlier this month in a feud that got pretty personal.
Covington was the first to comment as he poked fun at the situation given that he himself is “best friends” with Masvidal while having a huge rivalry with Woodley:
Askren didn’t take the joke well as he responded first:
Woodley would then respond to the former UFC interim champion:
Meanwhile, Danis questioned the friendship of Woodley and Askren:
Woodley would respond to him as well:
Woodley would finally explain that he was shooting a commercial with Masvidal and even spoke to Askren beforehand:
