Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, Dillon Danis After Jorge Masvidal Photo Digs

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley hit back at Colby Covington and Dillon Danis after they commented on his recent photos with Jorge Masvidal.

Woodley was recently pictured with Masvidal and it became a big deal in the mixed martial arts world. While the two have trained together at American Top Team, Woodley notably grew up with Ben Askren and is one of his close friends. Askren, of course, is coming off a brutal knockout defeat to Masvidal at UFC 239 earlier this month in a feud that got pretty personal.

Covington was the first to comment as he poked fun at the situation given that he himself is “best friends” with Masvidal while having a huge rivalry with Woodley:

.@Benaskren I think we need new best friends. pic.twitter.com/QEFqVks4TV — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 27, 2019

Askren didn’t take the joke well as he responded first:

Just like you have to pay girls to hang out with you I guess Jorge has to pay for friends 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Wq2iR0bAYQ — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 27, 2019

Woodley would then respond to the former UFC interim champion:

Ur bitch ass need “A” friend period. Clearly u dont have 1 cause people letting u continue 2 look & sound dumb AF! For the record I was doing a @cbdmd_usa (TW20 for 20% off) commercial and he is a signed athlete. I spoke to Ben about it. I’m a real friend. You a letch and Qweef! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Danis questioned the friendship of Woodley and Askren:

if my close friend and life long training partner got viciously ko’d by someone then hit multiple times when he was unconscious i wouldn’t be posing for a picture with that guy. funny how all these guys are bitch made, loyalty is hard to come by 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/me8ZnvNPwl — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 26, 2019

Woodley would respond to him as well:

Shit yo bitch ass up. Always clout chasing! It’s called a commercial idiot. I can’t control the talent they select. And the only thing you are loyal to is sucking at MMA and @TheNotoriousMMA whiskey bottle — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 27, 2019

Woodley would finally explain that he was shooting a commercial with Masvidal and even spoke to Askren beforehand:

For the world one time and one time only! @Benaskren and I are Good. Spoke to him after my @cbdmd_usa (TW 20 for 20%off) commercial that @GamebredFighter was in. So Qweefington and Conor’s tapping assistant quit clout chasing like some lil IG models. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 27, 2019

