Twitter Reacts To Michael Bisping’s Official Retirement

Social media has reacted to the retirement of Michael Bisping.

The former UFC middleweight champion had a great career and thus the fight world reacted to the news that was announced on Monday (May 28, 2018) night.

Despite recent redemption in his career featuring a late-career resurgence including wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, his last two fights didn’t go the way he wanted. Bisping lost to former UFC two-division champ Georges St-Pierre by submissionin the main event of the UFC 217 last November.

What was impressive about Bisping’s performance in this fight was the fact that he suffered a tear in the cartilage in his ribs while training for this fight. Following this fight, there were some fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter due to his age and all the damage that he took while competing throughout his career.

Despite the speculation, he fought again but lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai just three weeks after competing in the biggest fight of his career. Bisping was eying another fight under the UFC banner and even potentially had his sights set on former champion Rockhold, whom Bisping won the title from back at UFC 199 with a huge upset KO, and other names like Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida.

The Rockhold fight won’t happen for the third time, and neither will any of the others, as Bisping ends his career with a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9. Check out the tweets from the MMA community about the retirement and career of Bisping here, which contain a much-deserved outpouring of respect for the former champ:

Michael Bisping has officially retired. What a career. Soooo many memories. I’ll never forget he and I were talking at The Palms, before the Jason Miller fight, he stopped me midsentence and said, “You hear that? Jason. I hate that guy.” Miller walked in a minute later. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 29, 2018

Congrats to the Count @bisping on a great @ufc career. He deserves to enjoy retirement after competing so many years against the best of the best….and ultimately becoming champ when few believed#UK #pioneer — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on an amazing career and display of perseverance and no quit attitude. To become world champ after all the ups and downs was legendary and an inspiration. Thank you for all the amazing fights — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on an incredible career!! Your heart and sheer determination to reach the top has always been inspirational to me, all the best for whatever is next https://t.co/Zmdflry57W — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) May 29, 2018

Want to wish the man @bisping congratulations on an outstanding career!! Hope to see more of you on the desk brother. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 29, 2018

On the occasion of his retirement, here’s my Michael Bisping story. We went shopping for weight-cutting supplies on an awful day in Las Vegas. https://t.co/4TNQYGXZ89 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 29, 2018

It was a pleasure to grow up watching his career. Seeing the growth, the trash talk, and going in there and getting after it 👊🏾 https://t.co/yMncdlNj5W — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 29, 2018

Thank you @bisping for all of the memorable moments. Bisping fought anyone anytime anywhere and he’ll go down in history as a true hall of famer. God bless you and your family my friend — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 29, 2018

Great to see @bisping retire. He's had a great career and it's time for the next stage. I wish him all the best! pic.twitter.com/AyW3gkvaKn — Elvis Sinosic (@ElvisSinosic) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on a amazing career ! Enjoy your retirement bud ! — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) May 29, 2018

First UFC event I covered in person was TUF 3 Finale, Bisping's official UFC debut. 12 years later he says goodbye. What a run — from winning TUF to building the UK market to winning the belt in the most improbable way — with nothing left to prove. Bravo, Mike. You did it all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2018

My client, my friend, MY BOY Michael @bisping. You are one of a kind… pic.twitter.com/Y5EeJ9lDnY — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) May 29, 2018

Enjoy retirement @bisping you had an amazing career and always enjoyed our time sharing the spot light together!! #thecount pic.twitter.com/lCZguoeQo3 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) May 29, 2018

@bisping congrats on an incredible career. You were one of the guys who truly helped make UFC a global brand. Much respect and a huge thank you. 🙌🏻🙏🏻 — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) May 29, 2018

Congrats on your amazing journey @bisping was a pleasure to train and help you a bit on this journey. Much respect — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 29, 2018

Beat of luck to @Bisping in his future endeavors. One of the most fun guys I’ve ever worked with! pic.twitter.com/mSknBmaowO — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) May 29, 2018