Twitter Reacts To Michael Bisping’s Official Retirement

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
SHARE

Social media has reacted to the retirement of Michael Bisping.

The former UFC middleweight champion had a great career and thus the fight world reacted to the news that was announced on Monday (May 28, 2018) night.

Despite recent redemption in his career featuring a late-career resurgence including wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, his last two fights didn’t go the way he wanted. Bisping lost to former UFC two-division champ Georges St-Pierre by submissionin the main event of the UFC 217 last November.

What was impressive about Bisping’s performance in this fight was the fact that he suffered a tear in the cartilage in his ribs while training for this fight. Following this fight, there were some fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter due to his age and all the damage that he took while competing throughout his career.

Despite the speculation, he fought again but lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai just three weeks after competing in the biggest fight of his career. Bisping was eying another fight under the UFC banner and even potentially had his sights set on former champion Rockhold, whom Bisping won the title from back at UFC 199 with a huge upset KO, and other names like Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida.

The Rockhold fight won’t happen for the third time, and neither will any of the others, as Bisping ends his career with a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9. Check out the tweets from the MMA community about the retirement and career of Bisping here, which contain a much-deserved outpouring of respect for the former champ:

Advertisement

NEXT: Joe Rogan Opens Up On Why He Stopped Calling UFC On FOX Events

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR