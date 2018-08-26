Twitter Reacts To Justin Gaethje’s Vicious Knockout At UFC Lincoln

It wasn’t the most high-profile card, but last night’s (Sat., August 25, 2018) UFC Fight Night 135 from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., brought the heat. The main card alone featured four impressive finishes, and none was more exciting than Justin Gaethje’s knockout of James Vick (watch full highlights here) in the main event.

Both competitors talked a ton of trash heading into the fight. Vick was especially on the attack with his, calling Gaethje the “Homer Simpson” of MMA due to his tendency to take a ton of punches.

“The Highlight” understandably took offense and came out guns blazing because of it in Lincoln. He melted Vick in just a minute and 27 seconds into the first round with one of the most brutal knockout punches you’ll ever see.

The KO set the MMA world ablaze, with top names showering the victor with praise for such beautiful – albeit brutal – violence. Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to Gaethje’s much-needed win below:

Thank you to everyone that had my back. I do it for you! 👊💪 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 26, 2018

@Justin_Gaethje is a monster, always fun to watch this guy. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 26, 2018

@Justin_Gaethje slept him. Dude is a gangster. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 26, 2018

Humble pie 😳 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 26, 2018

Justin Gaethje is back. He KOs James Vick in the first. Brutal. Vicious. Vick is still out of sorts. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2018

OMG. Justin Gaethje sleeps James Vick in one. Left hook, right hand, BANG. Vick seeing stars. What a shot! Wooooow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 26, 2018

Hooooly SHEEEEEEEEEEETTTTT!!! @Justin_Gaethje with the highlight reel finish!! Thats gotta be 4 bonuses in 4 fights. #UFCLincoln #ko — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) August 26, 2018

Oh wow. GAETHJE literally almost murders Vick with an overhand right. Also, I used the tattoo to correctly spell gaethje's name, so I guess it has a purpose. #UFCLincoln — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 26, 2018

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD!!!!!! #UFCLINCOLN pic.twitter.com/yD7IzHNhrj — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 26, 2018

Guess Vick is a B-League bum too for losing to Gaethje — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) August 26, 2018