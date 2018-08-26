Twitter Reacts To Justin Gaethje’s Vicious Knockout At UFC Lincoln

By
Mike Drahota
-
SHARE
Photo Credit: Steven Branscombe for USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the most high-profile card, but last night’s (Sat., August 25, 2018) UFC Fight Night 135 from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., brought the heat. The main card alone featured four impressive finishes, and none was more exciting than Justin Gaethje’s knockout of James Vick (watch full highlights here) in the main event.

Both competitors talked a ton of trash heading into the fight. Vick was especially on the attack with his, calling Gaethje the “Homer Simpson” of MMA due to his tendency to take a ton of punches.

“The Highlight” understandably took offense and came out guns blazing because of it in Lincoln. He melted Vick in just a minute and 27 seconds into the first round with one of the most brutal knockout punches you’ll ever see.

The KO set the MMA world ablaze, with top names showering the victor with praise for such beautiful – albeit brutal – violence. Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to Gaethje’s much-needed win below: