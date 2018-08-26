Justin Gaethje Sleeps James Vick In Under Two Minutes

Justin Gaethje wasn’t interested in a war with James Vick.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Lincoln. Gaethje vs. Vick served as the headliner. The two clashed inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Vick was doing well at first, but he ultimately ate the canvas.

A side kick to the body was there for Vick early in the fight. Vick used a front kick to keep his distance. Gaethje closed the distance, but nothing doing in the clinch. Vick was doing a good job early of keeping his distance but it didn’t last. Gaethje put Vick’s lights out with a vicious overhand right.

Final Result: Justin Gaethje def. James Vick via KO (punch) – R1, 1:27