James Vick vs. Justin Gaethje Full Fight Video Highlights

In the main event of last night’s (Sat. August 25, 2018) UFC Lincoln event, James Vick and Justin Gaethje put on a great scrap.

Vick entered the contest on a four-fight win streak. The Texan was able to finish three of those four victories over some pretty stiff competition. With a win over Gaethje, Vick could solidify himself as a legitimate title contender.

Gaethje came into the fight on back-to-back knockout losses. The former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ was defeated by Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. They were the first pair of defeats of his career.

“The Highlight” really needed a win over Vick to remain relevant in any hopes of landing a UFC lightweight title shot.

The former WSOF Champion was able to come out and land a thunderous overhand strike that dropped Vick to finish the fight in just 1:27 of the first round that was scheduled to go five rounds. Check out the full fight video highlights for James Vick vs. Justin Gaethje below: