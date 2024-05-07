Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington is a closeted crossdresser: ‘He should be more open about himself’

The longstanding rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has delivered yet another unexpected twist.

Though they only met once inside the Octagon, Masvidal’s feud with his former friend turned bitter enemy is among the most notable in UFC history, and it appears to be far from over.

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, ‘Gamebred’ was asked about accusations that Covington had levied against him, suggesting that his retirement at UFC 287 was nothing more than a ploy to avoid PED testing.

“It’s a fake retirement,” Covington said in an interview with Inside Fighting. “We all know people in the UFC that don’t retire, they’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back because he doesn’t know how to make money in any other way than fighting.”

Snapping back, Masvidal suggested that Covington would say anything to try and keep himself relevant — by no means an unreasonable statement for anyone familiar with the three-time UFC title challenger’s work. However, it was what came out of Masvidal’s mouth next that had everyone scratching their heads.

“That guy will say anything,” Masvidal said. “That guy wears skirts and he doesn’t tell the whole world and he goes to sleep wearing thongs. Maybe he should be more open about himself. There actually is no more PED testing because USADA’s been disbanded, so there goes your other f*cking theory. “Colby will just say anything to get people talking about his silly-ass name, but ever since I ‘allegedly’ took his soul outside of Papi’s Steakhouse, he doesn’t post, he doesn’t talk about me. He doesn’t say sh*t about me.”

Is Colby Covington a Crossdresser?

For the record, the UFC still conducts no-notice testing for banned substances, but instead of it going through the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the testing is now done through Drug Free Sport International.

Just ask Jon Jones.

As far as his comments about Colby Covington, is ‘Gamebred’ taking a page out of his former friend’s playbook and just saying some outlandish sh*t to snag a few headlines? Or is ‘Chaos’ regularly packing a G-string under his fight trunks?

We may never know. And to be honest, we probably don’t want to.

But if there’s one woman who knows the truth…