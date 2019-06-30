Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s 71-Second TKO Win

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Francis Ngannou scored in his latest fight.

The title contender was able to pick up a TKO win over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. This fight took place in the main event of UFC Minneapolis on Saturday night that aired live on ESPN from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This was an impressive showing from Ngannou, who had been called out by JDS to set up this fight. After the bout, Ngannou made it known that he wants to fight the winner of UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic in seven weeks.

Twitter Reactions To Francis Ngannou’s Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to the performance here:

I’m definitely trying to punch everyone like @francis_ngannou — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 30, 2019

Wow!! @francis_ngannou is freaking scary!! Fighting at heavyweight is like playing Russian roulette #damn #knockout — BrutalJohnnyBedford (@BrutalBedford) June 30, 2019

I knew I should brush my teeth ultra fast #ufcMinneapolis — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 30, 2019

Another round 1st Round KO for @francis_ngannou Opened up with leg kicks and finished off with hooks. His reaction time and speed is impressive. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 30, 2019

MOST UFC FINISHES – 2015 to present

10 – Thiago Santos

09 – Francis Ngannou

09 – Vicente Luque#UFCMinneapolis — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) June 30, 2019

Props to Francis Ngannou for picking himself up and turning things around. That ain’t easy to do in a tough UFC HW division. #UFCMinneaopolis — Goze (@thegoze) June 30, 2019

Damn — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) June 30, 2019

Took me a moment to tweet about that fight because I basically just said "oh my god" about 18 times in a row. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) June 30, 2019

Francis Ngannou has sledgehammers for hands. This one is over. What a monster. #UFCMinneapolis — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 30, 2019

OH. MY. WORD!!!!



It should be illegal for someone to have that much power!! 😳😳 #UFCMinneaopolis — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 30, 2019

I had a feeling that the changing-of-the-guard-like scenario we would see could resemble JDS-Cro Cop in reverse and… my god. It certainly was its own iteration. Lions in this game. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) June 30, 2019

Francis Ngannou's hits hard af! #UFCMinneapolis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 30, 2019

Have you ever watched a Francis Ngannou fight, looked at that man and said "he's about to lose this fight".



Ngannou is just such a force. Another incredible highlight reel victory. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 30, 2019