Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s 71-Second TKO Win

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Francis Ngannou scored in his latest fight.
The title contender was able to pick up a TKO win over former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. This fight took place in the main event of UFC Minneapolis on Saturday night that aired live on ESPN from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This was an impressive showing from Ngannou, who had been called out by JDS to set up this fight. After the bout, Ngannou made it known that he wants to fight the winner of UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic in seven weeks.
Twitter Reactions To Francis Ngannou’s Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to the performance here: