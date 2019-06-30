UFC Minneapolis Results: Francis Ngannou Makes Quick Work Of Junior dos Santos

Spread the word!













It’s time for the main event at UFC Minneapolis. Francis Nganou takes on former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, in what very well could decide the next challenger for the title.

Round 1:

Ngannou open sup with a leg kick. Another leg kick from Ngannou to follow up. JDS hits Ngannou with a leg kick that takes his legs out from under him. A big overhand lands for Ngannou but JDS continues to circle around. JDS responds with a leg kick. Ngannou catches an overextended JDS, who eats big punches from the back.

As JDS falls down, Ngannou pours on the ground-and-pound to finish things off. Simply, amazing.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos via R1 TKO (punches, 1:11)