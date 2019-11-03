Twitter Reacts To Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz At UFC 244 Ending With Doctor Stoppage

Last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the evening, Nate Diaz met Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.
Masvidal entered the fight on a two-fight win streak, viciously knocking out both Darren Till and Ben Askren – the latter of which being the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds. He took on Diaz, who ended a three-year layoff this summer to beat ex-lightweight champ Anthony “Showtime” Pettis with an impressive performance. After his fight, Diaz declared himself the Baddest Mother F*cker Champion, and called out Jorge Masvidal for his first title defense.
The Las Vegas-based promotion quickly booked the highly-anticipated bout, which finally came to fruition under the bright New York City lights last night. In the fight, Masvidal was getting the better of Diaz, cutting him up badly, but Diaz got his shots in, and seemed to be picking up the pace heading into the fourth round.
However, before the championship rounds could begin, the doctor decided to stop the fight, and the MSG crowd erupted in boos. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Masvidal vs. Diaz here:
What do you think about the MMA community’s reaction to Masvidal vs. Diaz?
- UFC 242 Weigh-In Results: Title Fight Official
- Jose Aldo To Face Marlon Moraes In Bantamweight Debut At UFC 245
- Scott Coker Calls Ryan Bader The Best Heavyweight In The World Following UFC 241