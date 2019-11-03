Twitter Reacts To Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz At UFC 244 Ending With Doctor Stoppage

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the evening, Nate Diaz met Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Masvidal entered the fight on a two-fight win streak, viciously knocking out both Darren Till and Ben Askren – the latter of which being the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds. He took on Diaz, who ended a three-year layoff this summer to beat ex-lightweight champ Anthony “Showtime” Pettis with an impressive performance. After his fight, Diaz declared himself the Baddest Mother F*cker Champion, and called out Jorge Masvidal for his first title defense.

The Las Vegas-based promotion quickly booked the highly-anticipated bout, which finally came to fruition under the bright New York City lights last night. In the fight, Masvidal was getting the better of Diaz, cutting him up badly, but Diaz got his shots in, and seemed to be picking up the pace heading into the fourth round.

However, before the championship rounds could begin, the doctor decided to stop the fight, and the MSG crowd erupted in boos. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Masvidal vs. Diaz here:

NO FUCKING WAY!!! BULLSHIT!!! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 3, 2019

Doctor stops the fight. Masvidal your winner. Anti-climactic end. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 3, 2019

REMATCH! — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) November 3, 2019

that’s bullshit let them fight! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 3, 2019

Are you kidding me — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 3, 2019

Goat, p4p multiple champions, and now the Bmf strap — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 3, 2019

Masvidal wins via doctor's stoppage after the third and does not appear thrilled to see the fight end that way. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019

Doctor stopped it.



Loud “BS” chant. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

Wowwwwwww. Ringside physician calls off the BMF title fight due to a cut over Nate Diaz's right eye. Wow. Aired on the ultra cautious side, to say the least. Don't know about that. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 3, 2019

No no no why tho? @NateDiaz209 was still good to go #UFC244 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) November 3, 2019

THE DOCTOR STOPS THE FIGHT. WOW — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 3, 2019

Shit! Still an amazing fight. Should have let it go. #UFC244 — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) November 3, 2019

Get the f*** out of here. There’s no blood going into Diaz’s eye. This stoppage is bullshit #ufc244 — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) November 3, 2019

I hate that stoppage by the doctor. It was an amazing fight and Nate said he could see. No one wanted the fight to end that way. Garbage! — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) November 3, 2019

Crowd chanting Bullsh*^ and booing! How about a rematch? #UFC244 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 3, 2019

Horrible call New York commission — Yancy Medeiros (@ymedeiros) November 3, 2019

Doctor stopping sucks, but candidly, Masvidal was winning every phase and minute of that fight. It was fun, but not especially competitive. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 3, 2019

New York is the worst — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 3, 2019

Damn stopping the fight due to a cut. Bummer #UFC244 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) November 3, 2019

Fuck you mr doctor #UFC244 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 3, 2019

That is an absolute dogshit doctor stoppage. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 3, 2019

BRAHHHH — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) November 3, 2019

Cut is above Diaz’s right eye.



Very anti-climactic way to end. Crowd booing loudly during the interview. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

BMF belt needs to be Vale Tudo rules. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 3, 2019

Omg wtf 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 the fight called offff ! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 3, 2019

Darn. Diaz-masvidal was so much fun. Dr for sure SHOULD have stopped with that cut, but no one wanted it to end that way #ufc244 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) November 3, 2019

That doctor just set us up for the rematch #ufc244

Nate better get paid double for the next one, clearly his belt was a great fucking idea. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) November 3, 2019

Someone find that fucking doctor.. — Nohelin J. Hernandez (@suave_135) November 3, 2019

Fuck the doctor or he did good? Thoughts? I said fuck the doctor!!! #ufc244 pic.twitter.com/sCJNMy7igy — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 3, 2019

What do you think about the MMA community’s reaction to Masvidal vs. Diaz?