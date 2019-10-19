Twitter Reacts To Yair Rodriguez & Jeremy Stephens’ War At UFC Boston

A lot of mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were looking forward to tonight’s (Fri. October 18, 2019) UFC Boston co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.
The pair were initially scheduled to headline UFC Mexico City last month. While they did headline, the fight only lasted a few seconds, as “El Pantera” nailed Stephens with an eye poke early. The eye poke was so bad, Stephens was unable to continue. In the aftermath, some bad blood began to boil over between the pair, with Pantera accusing Stephens of milking the poke, leading to a scuffle in the lobby of their Mexico hotel.
As a result, the UFC rebooked the fight for tonight inside the TD Garden in Boston, where Stephens and Rodriguez co-main evented the night. In the fight, Rodriguez looked to take control early on, dropping Stephens with a body kick badly in the second round. However, Stephens refused to be finished, fighting back and taking control to end the round.
Stephens then dominated the third round with ground-and-pound after getting a takedown. When it was all said and done, both men embraced before Rodriguez was awarded the unanimous decision win. It was a tremendous fight put on by two absolute warriors
Here's how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the slugfest:
