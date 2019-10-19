Twitter Reacts To Yair Rodriguez & Jeremy Stephens’ War At UFC Boston

Spread the word!













A lot of mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were looking forward to tonight’s (Fri. October 18, 2019) UFC Boston co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

The pair were initially scheduled to headline UFC Mexico City last month. While they did headline, the fight only lasted a few seconds, as “El Pantera” nailed Stephens with an eye poke early. The eye poke was so bad, Stephens was unable to continue. In the aftermath, some bad blood began to boil over between the pair, with Pantera accusing Stephens of milking the poke, leading to a scuffle in the lobby of their Mexico hotel.

As a result, the UFC rebooked the fight for tonight inside the TD Garden in Boston, where Stephens and Rodriguez co-main evented the night. In the fight, Rodriguez looked to take control early on, dropping Stephens with a body kick badly in the second round. However, Stephens refused to be finished, fighting back and taking control to end the round.

Stephens then dominated the third round with ground-and-pound after getting a takedown. When it was all said and done, both men embraced before Rodriguez was awarded the unanimous decision win. It was a tremendous fight put on by two absolute warriors

Here’s how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the slugfest:

That was definitely worth the do-over. — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) October 19, 2019

Dangg that was a great fight!! #UFCBoston — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 19, 2019

Gosh damn it! I demand two more rounds! #UFCBoston — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 19, 2019

LOVE that @LiLHeathenMMA and @panteraufc hugged it out after that awesome fight! 🙌🙌🙌#UFCBoston — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) October 19, 2019

Damn, what a fight. And Stephens and Rodriguez embrace after it. Rodriguez should get the nod. Gotta believe they will both will get a bonus. October 19, 2019

Well that fight woke me right up !! #UFCBoston #fotn !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 19, 2019

Just FYI — Jeremy Stephens surviving that body kick in the second round tells you everything you need to know about that man's toughness.#UFCBoston — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 19, 2019

That was the right call. Hell of a fight! Yair’s kicks are FAST! Stephens looked like he was going to get Yair out of there in RD 3 too. That fight had everything in it! #UFCBoston — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 19, 2019