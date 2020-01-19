Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Smoking Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 went down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to Octagon action. McGregor hadn’t fought since October of 2018 when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. Cerrone entered the bout on a two-fight losing streak to the lightweight elite of Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

During the fight, McGregor missed on a wild left hand after Cerrone ducked. However, Cerrone ducked right into a knee, and proceeded to eat multiple stiff shoulder shots that wobbled Cerrone. After backing up, McGregor hit Cerrone with a huge head kick that dropped “Cowboy” who was finished on the canvas via ground-and-pound. The finish came in just 40 seconds.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to McGregor smoking Cerrone here.

McGregor finishes Cerrone WOWWWWWWW — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 19, 2020

Demolition. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) January 19, 2020

He absolutely smoked him! Wow! What a performance by McGregor. #UFC246 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 19, 2020

What a start to the season! — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) January 19, 2020

40 seconds is all it takes.



McGregor opened the fight up with a big shot followed by some very effective shoulder strikes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2020

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

CONOR MCGREGOR IS BACK!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor destroys Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. First round TKO. #UFC246 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor destroys Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in less than a minute into the opening round. #UFC246 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 19, 2020

That head kick was it. It rang Cerrone's bell and he never recovered. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) January 19, 2020

That was FUCKED UP 🙉🙊 — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor wins. Less than a minute. TKO. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2020

Unbelievable. Conor McGregor absolutely demolishes Cowboy Cerrone. Left head kick that almost looked partially blocked ROCKED Cowboy. Never came close to recovering. There were more shots after, but Cowboy was done IMMEDIATELY. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor easily defeats Donald Cerrone.



Bloodied his nose with shoulder strikes in the clinch, then rocked him with a head kick.



Precise ground and pound thereafter closed the show.



Notorious is back in the win column. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor. R1 TKO. That had to be like 20 seconds. #UFC246 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 19, 2020

🗣 HOLY FUCKING SHIT WTF 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 19, 2020

Scenes! McGregor pushed him against the cage after landing a big left and then finished him strikes on the ground! McGregor is back in the win column! #UFC246 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 19, 2020

Ha. What the fook was that??? — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) January 19, 2020

We all knew that was going to happen. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Yves (@thugjitsumaster) January 19, 2020

Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!!



He's fucking back y'all 👏🏻👏🏻 The Notorious is fucking back!! Let's gooooo!!! #RedPantyNight #UFC246 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 19, 2020

That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020

Too easy for this guy! @TheNotoriousMMA — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) January 19, 2020

Conor vs. Masvidal is going to break every record in existence. #UFC246 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 19, 2020

What an unbelievable finish.



It's so rare to see shoulder strikes thrown with such effectiveness. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2020

I haven't been amazed in a Long time and Connor just made me say wow AGAIN — Rumble Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) January 19, 2020

2020 fight season for @ParadigmSM has started! Congrats @TheNotoriousMMA see everyone next week #Bellator238 — Cris Cyborg #Bellator238 (@criscyborg) January 19, 2020

Holy shit — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 19, 2020

One thing for sure , Conor comes out ready to put people away! Supreme killer instinct #UFC246 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 19, 2020

Great matchmaking by UFC, Conor looks great. Next fight is huge https://t.co/sPpvAOuUSj — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 19, 2020

Baddest superstar in combat sports is BACK!!!! @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc246 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 19, 2020

Good shit — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2020

What did you think about McGregor’s performance against Cerrone?