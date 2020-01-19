Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Smoking Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

Last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 went down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to Octagon action. McGregor hadn’t fought since October of 2018 when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. Cerrone entered the bout on a two-fight losing streak to the lightweight elite of Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.
During the fight, McGregor missed on a wild left hand after Cerrone ducked. However, Cerrone ducked right into a knee, and proceeded to eat multiple stiff shoulder shots that wobbled Cerrone. After backing up, McGregor hit Cerrone with a huge head kick that dropped “Cowboy” who was finished on the canvas via ground-and-pound. The finish came in just 40 seconds.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to McGregor smoking Cerrone here.
What did you think about McGregor’s performance against Cerrone?