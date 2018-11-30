TUF 28 Finale Results: Macy Chiasson Forces Pannie Kianzad To Tap

The final season of The Ultimate Fighter wraps up this evening as the TUF 28 Finale will crown the final two winners of the show’s history.

It all goes down in the city it started in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pearl at the Palms will host the evening’s festivities that will include 13 fights in total.

The last women to ever win a TUF season will be crowned as Macy Chiasson and Pannie Kianzad meet in the Octagon.

Chiasson is only two fights into her career although she is 27 years old. She last fought on Invicta FC 29 when she beat Allison Schmidt.

Kianzad is a 26-year-old Swedish striker that has gone a respectable 10-3 in her young MMA career. She is riding a two-fight winning streak.

Round One

Chiasson wading in striking range and Kianzad lands a right hand. Chiasson closes the distance and clinches the fight to the cage. She looks for a takedown as both women battle for position. The fighters trade a pair of knees. Both women again trade elbows and knees with the fight taking place against the cage the last few minutes. Chiasson is using her considerable size to body Kianzad and drain her of her energy. Kianzad lands a had right forearm shiver but Chaisson manages to get the fight to the ground and she quickly takes Kianzad’s back. The round ends as she looks for the tap.

Round Two

Chiasson moves in as the second round starts and immediately presses the action to the cage. Kianzad gets the fight back to the center of the Octagon momentarily but Chiasson lands a right hand that sends Kianzad to the ground. Chiasson follows and looks to finish but nearly gets caught in an armbar. She escapes out the back door and locks in a rear naked choke. Kianzad, Taps.