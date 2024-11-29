Exclusive | Tuco Tokkos Says Bettors are Glazing Navajo Stirling: The ‘Level in America is Just Different’

UFC athlete Tuco Tokkos has been training at KillCliff FC in Florida USA for his upcoming match against the highly touted Kiwi fighter Navajo Stirling. Tokkos is a heavy underdog coming into this match and discusses the stakes in an exclusive interview.

Tuco Tokkos

With a 60% knockout win rate, Tuco Tokkos is a heavy-handed striker who continues to improve in the octagon. With experience all around the globe, soon he will be fighting to prove himself in the UFC as he faces New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling on December 14. With a perfect 5-0 record and being a training partner of Israel Adesanya, Navajo Stirling is the major betting favorite coming in.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Danny Podolsky of LowKickMMA, Tuco Tokkos said:

“They’re glazing him. I mean, I think they’re looking at my last fight, which I took on three days’ notice, you know? But as well, that’s good. All the pressure’s on him, being a huge favorite. I don’t know why he’s a huge favorite. He’s got one legitimate knockout in his career. He’s a little younger than me. “I know he trains with some great guys out there, but I think that level in America is just different. Like, we have NCAA wrestlers here. We have Olympic wrestlers coming into our gym, you know what I mean? We’ve got guys on the world teams. Guys from all over the world. I don’t know. He’s just training with, like, a smaller pool.”

See the full interview below: