Exclusive | Tuco Tokkos Says Bettors are Glazing Navajo Stirling: The ‘Level in America is Just Different’

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC athlete Tuco Tokkos has been training at KillCliff FC in Florida USA for his upcoming match against the highly touted Kiwi fighter Navajo Stirling. Tokkos is a heavy underdog coming into this match and discusses the stakes in an exclusive interview.

With a 60% knockout win rate, Tuco Tokkos is a heavy-handed striker who continues to improve in the octagon. With experience all around the globe, soon he will be fighting to prove himself in the UFC as he faces New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling on December 14. With a perfect 5-0 record and being a training partner of Israel Adesanya, Navajo Stirling is the major betting favorite coming in.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Danny Podolsky of LowKickMMA, Tuco Tokkos said:

“They’re glazing him. I mean, I think they’re looking at my last fight, which I took on three days’ notice, you know? But as well, that’s good. All the pressure’s on him, being a huge favorite. I don’t know why he’s a huge favorite. He’s got one legitimate knockout in his career. He’s a little younger than me.

“I know he trains with some great guys out there, but I think that level in America is just different. Like, we have NCAA wrestlers here. We have Olympic wrestlers coming into our gym, you know what I mean? We’ve got guys on the world teams. Guys from all over the world. I don’t know. He’s just training with, like, a smaller pool.”

See the full interview below:

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

