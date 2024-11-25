Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley in Tampa on Saturday 14th December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley
- Date: Sat, December 14, 2024
- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- Broadcast: ESPN+ Main Event 10 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT
Covington vs Buckley Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley: Welterweight Main Event
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: Women’s Strawweight
- Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo: Featherweight
- Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby: Light Heavyweight
- Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar: Lightweight
- Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva: Flyweight
- Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth: Women’s Flyweight
Prelims
- Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos: Bantamweight
- Joel Álvarez vs. Drakkar Klose: Lightweight
- Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla: Featherweight
- Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos: Light Heavyweight
- Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras: Bantamweight
- Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez: Women’s Strawweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Colby Covington
|Joaquin Buckley
|Country:
|United States
|United States
|Age:
|36
|30
|Height:
|5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
|5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
|Weight:
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|76 in (193 cm)
Start date and time
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley takes place on Saturday, December 14th, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. The fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Joaquin Buckley: -210 Favorite
- Colby Covington: +180 Underdog
Covington vs. Buckley Press Conference
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Tampa or plan to attend Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley at the Amalie Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley is live on ESPN+ you can purchase a subscription here.
What is Next after Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley?
TBA