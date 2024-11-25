Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley in Tampa on Saturday 14th December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley Date : Sat, December 14, 2024

: Sat, December 14, 2024 Location : Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL Broadcast : ESPN+ Main Event 10 p.m. ET

: ESPN+ Main Event 10 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT

Covington vs Buckley Full Fight Card

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley: Welterweight Main Event

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: Women’s Strawweight

Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo: Featherweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby: Light Heavyweight

Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar: Lightweight

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva: Flyweight

Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth: Women’s Flyweight

Prelims

Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos: Bantamweight

Joel Álvarez vs. Drakkar Klose: Lightweight

Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla: Featherweight

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos: Light Heavyweight

Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras: Bantamweight

Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez: Women’s Strawweight



*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Tale of the Tape

Name: Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley Country: United States United States Age: 36 30 Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) Reach: 72 in (183 cm) 76 in (193 cm)

Start date and time

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley takes place on Saturday, December 14th, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. The fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Joaquin Buckley: -210 Favorite

Colby Covington: +180 Underdog

Covington vs. Buckley Press Conference

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Tampa or plan to attend Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley at the Amalie Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley is live on ESPN+ you can purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley?

