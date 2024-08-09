Tsarukyan targets interim title bout with Islam Makhachev out: ‘Poirier, Gaethje, Chandler – doesn’t matter’

Surging lightweight title challenger, Arman Tsarukyan still has plans to compete for a title in his next outing – albeit interim, with current undisputed champion, Islam Makhachev sidelined through an unspecified arm injury ahead of a targeted October matchup.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight challenger, earned his planned rematch fight against current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev back in April at UFC 300, taking out Charles Oliveira in a title-eliminator clash.

Besting the Brazilian over the course of three rounds in a controversial split decision win, Armenia native, Tsarukyan was expected to take on the above-mentioned, Islam Makhachev at UFC 308 in October, until the latter was ruled out amid an arm injury.

In his place comes an undisputed featherweight title fight as the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria takes on former gold holder, Max Holloway in the pair’s grudge fight in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Arman Tsarukyan welcomes fights other than Islam Makhachev

However, amid claims from most recent title challenger, Dustin Poirier how he would take on his American Top Team stablemate, Tsarukyan in an interim championship fight, Tsarukyan has welcomed the chance to fight a host of contenders for interim spoils next.

“If Islam (Makhachev) can’t fight this year, for sure, I would like to fight for the interim title,” Arman Tsarukyan told Submission Radio. “Doesn’t matter who is gonna be in front of me. Dustin Poirier is a soldi fighter and he has a lot of experience. Yeah, it would be great. Dustin, (Justin) Gaethje, Michael Chandler as well. But, my focus [is] on Islam.”

Unbeaten in his last four straight fights, prior to his split judging win over Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira – Tsarukyan had stopped perennial contender, Beneil Dariush with a stunning first round knockout in his sophomore headliner with the promotion back in December at UFC Fight Night Austin.