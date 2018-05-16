‘True Legend’ Chuck Liddell Fires Back At Jon Jones

The war of words between Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones continues.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer is working towards making a comeback to the sport of MMA that he once ruled with an iron fist.

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.

It all started a few weeks ago once Oscar De La Hoya teased starting a new MMA promotion alongside Liddell.

There is a lot of speculation on the possible relationship between the Golden Boy promoter and former UFC light heavyweight champion.

That remains to be seen but what we do know is the fact that Liddell is focused on returning to the cage as an active pro-MMA fighter.

Earlier this week, Liddell spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about his desire to come out of retirement and hopes to fight his arch-rival Tito Ortiz.

Whether this fight happens in La Hoya’s new promotion or Bellator MMA remains to be seen.

The former UFC champ also discussed how he would like to fight some other fighters as well including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

This leads us to this moment. Jones heard the comments made by Liddell and he took to his official Twitter account to respond to the UFC Legend. Jones poked fun at him for his age as well as other things.

Keep in mind that this idea of Liddell fighting Jones is not realistic as UFC President Dana White has already gone on record by stating in previous interviews that he doesn’t think Liddell should be fighting at this stage in the game of his life and would not book him in another fight inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

“I figure it’s a good place for a youngin like u to learn from a true legend and champion on how to really fight and conduct your life inside and outside the ring champions101 #respect #integrity.”