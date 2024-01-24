Poster for ‘Road House’ remake starring Conor McGregor revealed along with trailer and streaming releases

The name … is Dalton

An official poster for the Road House remake along with details regarding its anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video has been revealed.

The movie, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor, will begin streaming on March 21, but fans will get their first glimpse of the film on Thursday (January 25) when the trailer drops online.

The first poster for Jake Gyllenhaal's #Roadhouse.



Check back tomorrow for the debut trailer. pic.twitter.com/9kyzSuVtUx — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 24, 2024

The Official Synopsis for ‘Road House’ Reveals Gyllenhaal’s New Version of Beloved Character

Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Brokeback Moutain) stars as the titular hero of the story, Dalton, who was played by Patrick Swayze in the original 1989 action/thriller. McGregor, who is noticeably absent from the poster, is expected to play ‘Knox,’ one of the film’s big bads. The official synopsis reads:

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Fans of the original will likely spot a handful of easter eggs in the above poster, including a framed photo of Dalton’s three simple rules: 1) Expect the unexpected. 2) Take it outside. 3) Be nice. There’s also a Double Deuce shot glass on the counter, a reference to the original bar, and a piece of graffiti reading “For a great Buick, call 555-7616.” And, of course, they kept the original neon sign font.

There are a few more, but we’ll let you find those on your own.

Last year, a jacked Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 to shoot scenes for the film which included a fight inside the Octagon against co-star and MMA veteran Jay Hieron.

Are you excited to see Jake Gyllenhaal’s take on one of Patrick Swayze’s most beloved roles?