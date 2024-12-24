UFC Star Tracy Cortez Teases Major Upcoming Fight News After Recovering from Surgery

ByCraig Pekios
After undergoing surgery, Tracy Cortez is ready to get back inside the Octagon.

Cortez was originally set to return for the UFC’s final event of 2024 in Tampa but ultimately pulled out of her bout with Miranda Maverick after citing health issues that would require her to undergo surgery. Catching up with her a couple of months later, Cortez revealed to Helen Yee that she’s not only been busy building herself back up in the gym but she’s also got a big fight announcement coming down the pipeline.

“You know, I got some big news coming soon,” Cortez revealed. “I got cleared a little almost two months after the surgery and I’ve been easing my way back into training. And I’m getting back into it so I’m really excited.”

Since signing with the UFC in 2019, the Phoenix native has competed six times inside the Octagon, going 5-1 in the process. She started her run with five straight wins over Vanessa Melo, Stephanie Egger, Justine Kish, Melissa Gatto, and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Tracy Cortez looking to climb back into the win column in UFC return

Unfortunately, her hot streak came to a crashing halt when she was thrust into a short-notice headliner after two-time strawweight queen ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in July. It was just her second career loss, the first coming in her pro MMA debut under the Invicta FC banner in 2018. Overall, Cortez is 11-2 with nine of her victories coming via unanimous decision.

Replacing Cortez at UFC Tampa was Jamey-Lyn Horth who stepped up to fight Miranda Maverick at Amalie Arena. Maverick outworked Horth to notch her fourth win in a row and 15th overall.

It’s unclear if the UFC will rebook Cortez vs. Maverick once again or if the promotion is moving on from the twice-booked fight.

